UK harvest results variable due to challenging weather, AHDB concludes

Harvest results in the UK are variable due to this year's challenging weather, according to AHDB's final harvest report for the 2024-2025 season.

With harvesting of cereals and oilseeds now complete for all farmers in the survey, AHDB concludes that yields "are variable region-to-region, farm-to-farm, and field-to-field".

Despite being planted later than usual, spring crops generally fared much better than winter crops, the levy board's report says.

However, there was a tough start due to the second wettest August through February since 1837, when records began, it explains.

Weather conditions were favourable during much of the 2024 wheat harvest, and 88% was cut by 28 August, well ahead of the five-year average of 60% complete at that stage.

But progress slowed down notably in September as rain and humid conditions led to interruptions, AHDB adds.

It estimates that yields are down 7% on average across the UK, at 7.5t/ha. While some growers have managed to produce high yields given the circumstances, many have seen significant drops.

The barley harvest - both winter and spring - is now complete and quality has been good, AHDB says, adding that good germination scores were reported, but low nitrogen levels.

Moisture content of spring barley samples increased on average as the harvest progressed into Scotland.

However, the organisation adds that moisture adjusted yields were only reported to be down 3% on the five-year average level across the UK.

There was a noticeable improvement in performance across oats towards the end of harvest, reflecting the transition from winter oats to spring oats.

The winter crop was, generally, established in poor conditions, but while many spring oats were planted much later than usual, they had a favourable start, AHDB explains.

Oat yields - winter and spring crops combined - in the UK were just 2 percent below the five-year average, the report adds.

Oilseed rape quality has been good this season, with oil content high. Yields have been variable from region to region and are down 8% on average, at 2.97t/ha.

Helen Plant, AHDB senior analyst, said that it was evident just how variable yields were from region-to-region, farm-to-farm, and field-to-field.

This was not surprising given the unusual weather experienced, but the larger drop in yields for some businesses would pose significant cash flow challenges.

“With harvest complete attention is now turning to establishing the 2025 crop," she said.

"Many will be eager to get winter cereals in the ground considering last year’s extremely wet autumn and winter conditions.”