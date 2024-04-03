UK has self-declared zonal freedom from highly pathogenic bird flu

The UK has self-declared zonal freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza following its worst ever outbreak, which began in 2021.

The development, announced today (3 April) by Defra, means the UK is now in line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) rules.

The declaration for Great Britain is being reviewed and will be published by WOAH shortly, it said. This follows Northern Ireland declaring itself free on 31 March.

The UK does not currently have outbreaks of bird flu in poultry or other captive birds, with the current risk to poultry at 'low'.

However, Defra warned that the disease continues to be found in wild birds in Great Britain and across Europe with outbreaks occurring in poultry and other captive birds in several countries in Europe.

Defra added that keepers should remain vigilant and practice stringent biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds.

It follows the UK’s worst ever outbreak of avian influenza, with more than 360 cases in poultry since late October 2021.