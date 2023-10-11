UK lamb export opportunities in spotlight after Kuwait trade mission

A UK trade mission to Kuwait has explored export opportunities for red meat and dairy in the Middle Eastern market, with a particular emphasis on lamb.

Ten delegates from 7 organisations joined AHDB in Kuwait to highlight UK meat production and to examine potential new business opportunities with local buyers.

Trade experts say the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region offers significant opportunities for UK exporters, especially for the lamb and dairy sectors.

This is due to the region’s strong population growth with a high disposable income, together with limited production capacity, driving food imports higher over the next decade.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the Agri Counsellor for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) joined the mission, with taxes and trade barriers being the first topics of discussion.

The group were also hosted by the Kuwait chamber of commerce with the British Ambassador, Belinda Lewis, who spoke of the significance of the Kuwaiti market and the importance of strengthening bilateral relationships.

The Head of Kuwait Customs was also in attendance, giving British meat and dairy exporters the opportunity to ask questions on import regulations,

The visit to Kuwait follows the recent launch of AHDB’s new export strategy Beyond Borders which aims to increase market access and export sales while encouraging more businesses to export.

Speaking of the visit to Kuwait, AHDB’s Halal sector senior manager, Dr Awal Fuseini, explained that the market was a key target for dairy and meat exporters.

He highlighted the significance of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a regional trading bloc made up of Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

“The GCC is a high value market which presents new opportunities for UK exporters," Dr Fuseini explained.

"The region is very import-dependent and food import regulations and standards are strictly enforced, given strong adherence to the Islamic faith.

“The Kuwait gross domestic product increased by 8.2% in 2022 and is forecast to increase by a further 2.6% in 2023.

“The expansion of the middle-class consumer in Kuwait and the entire GCC region is driving an increased demand for meat and dairy, and for high quality imported foods."

He added: "The UK is well placed to capitalise on this increased demand with the UK brand associated with quality and heritage in these markets.”