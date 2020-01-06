UK livestock sector urged to 'reclaim' January

British livestock farmers have been encouraged to set the record straight during January and combat the heavy vegan message

January should be seen as an opportunity to set the record straight and shout about the positives of livestock farming in the UK, according to the AHDB.

It comes as social media is inundated with messages encouraging the public to adopt a vegan, plant-based diet throughout the month.

But according to the industry levy board, it is now time the livestock sector 'reclaimed' January.

“There is a belief that the month is now 'owned' by those who follow alternative lifestyle choices and set out to convert others while spreading misinformation around livestock farming. But we are looking at this the wrong way,” explained Will Jackson, AHDB's strategy director beef & lamb.







“January should be seen as a huge opportunity to set the record straight, hold our heads high and shout about the positives of livestock farming in the UK.

“More eyes are on us than normal so let’s showcase what we do and how well we do it to keep this country eating a healthy, balanced diet.”

Recent research showed farmers are by far the most trusted link in the food supply chain, with 71 percent of consumers in agreement.

Meanwhile, only 6% disagree with the sentiment. Sixty-two percent of people feel positive about British agriculture, with only 5 percent of people negative towards it.

Mr Jackson continued: “This is what our industry should be taking heart from and look towards the new year positively – not feeling under siege from the tiny minority of the population who cut out all animal products from their lives.”

In the last year, 98 percent of UK households bought red meat, while 99.8 percent bought a dairy product - this is a higher number of households than bought loo roll, AHDB points out.

Figures from Kantar also reveals 78 percent of food consumption decisions are based on taste and enjoyment, something both red meat and dairy offer in spades.

To help push positive messages about the UK's meat and dairy sectors, high-profile advertisements will gain traction in the first quarter of 2020.

Industry groups like the AHDB will also work behind the scenes with social media influencers like Spencer Matthews, who had more than 5 million views on the recipe videos he did before Christmas.

Alongside this, advertising, like the pork TV campaign this month, will have nutrition messaging running through it to help spread a positive message.

“We have a great story to tell. We need to disrupt the rhetoric, like we did with the Department of Dairy Related Scrumptious Affairs dairy campaign, reducing those in our target audience of young parents planning to switch to dairy alternatives by 14%,” Mr Jackson said.

Farmers also frequently point out that beef and lamb produced in the UK needs few additional inputs compared to those systems found elsewhere in the world.

More than 90 percent of the nutritional needs of cattle and sheep are met by grass or conserved sileage in the UK.

And despite what vegan advocates would say, the sector contributes only about 3 percent of carbon emissions, AHDB says.

Mr Jackson added: “We shouldn’t need to speak to the noisy minority. We need to speak to the silent majority who want to continue to enjoy our products as part of a healthy, balanced diet but need the permission to do so.

“To maintain trust, agriculture must review and sometimes adapt its practices to demonstrate where its values are shared with society’s. We can use our strengths as a springboard, use this month wisely and reclaim January.”