UK pig sector cuts antibiotic use by 75% after concerted eight-year effort

The UK pig sector has achieved a remarkable milestone after reducing total antibiotic use by 75% over an eight year period, new figures show.

Last year alone, there was a 20% decline in antibiotic usage for treating pigs on farms, according to data collected by AHDB using the electronic Medicine Book (eMB).

Antibiotic use in 2022 stood at 70mg/PCU, a significant improvement compared with 87mg/PCU in 2021.

The reduction in antibiotic use has also surpassed the Targets Task Force 2 (TTF2) target, created in 2020 by the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA), which is still running until 2024.

RUMA's target was for the sector to reduce antibiotic use by 30% between 2020 and 2024.

Responding to the new figures, National Pig Association chair, Robert Mutimer, said it highlighted the "impressive collaborative efforts" made by farmers and vets.

He said: "Given all the well-known and difficult issues facing farmers, it is quite astounding that the goal has been exceeded.”

Grace Webster, chair of the Pig Health Council Antimicrobial Use Subgroup, said the data reflected the extended use of zinc oxide manufactured before the withdrawal of its marketing authorisation, which is authorised up to the end of the shelf life of that product.

She explained: "This has avoided an anticipated rise in antibiotic use to treat post weaning diarrhoea in 2022, but as supplies run out in the coming months, this may still be an issue that vets and pig producers are yet to face.”

AHDB head of animal health, Dr Mandy Nevel, said farmers and vets should be "extremely proud of the work they have done to demonstrate a responsible approach to antibiotic use".

"The extensive data set collated over the last eight years has provided robust evidence of progress and has helped vets and farmers work collaboratively to make changes on farm and monitor that progress.

"It is wonderful to see what the industry collective can and has achieved.”

It follows data released last year which confirmed the major strides made in reducing antibiotic use in the UK dairy sector.

The majority (79%) of dairy herds achieved the industry target of 21 mg/kg PCU by March 2021, as set out by RUMA.