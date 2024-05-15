UK pig sector step closer to expanding market access to Mexico

An inspection of the UK pork sector by an official delegation from Mexico has been labelled a 'milestone moment' in expanding market access to the important region.

The delegation spent two weeks inspecting abattoirs and cold stores to gather evidence on compliance with national and EU legislation on animal health and welfare, as well as food safety.

Mexico is one of the biggest pork importers in the world, with the meat being the second most consumed in the country.

Consumption of it is expected to grow over the next decade, resulting in an increase in both domestic production and imports.

Mexicans consume more pork than it is able to produce, with pork consumption increasing 4.7% per year from 2017 to 2022.

It officially opened its doors to British pork exports for the first time in 2021 and earlier this year opened its market further to include temporary access for pork offals and edible by products.

Analysis published by AHDB has shown consumers in Mexico have a positive perception of British red meat in terms of quality, price and value.

Ouafa Doxon, the levy board's senior market access manager, said the overall objective of the inspection was to help maintain the UK’s market access to Mexico for pork.

He also said it aimed to increase the number of authorised exporters to ship product while widening the scope to include offal products, which are in high demand in the Mexican market.

"The inspection visit from the Mexican delegation is not the end of the journey. It does, however, represent a milestone in the process of helping put as many of our pork exporters as possible in the strongest position to trade in this important market.”

Susana Morris, AHDB senior trade development manager, added that Mexico was an important market, with opportunities for pork offal products in particular.

"Our high-welfare, sustainably produced pork products are well placed to help meet Mexican consumer demand," she said.

"Hopefully, the latest inspection visit will help pave the way to present further opportunities for UK pork exporters in what is a growing market in the region.

The inspection was hosted by Defra, working in partnership with the UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP), AHDB and wider industry.

It was also supported by other UK and devolved government departments and agencies, including representatives from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) Mexico.