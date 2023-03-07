UK pork exports to Japan surges as demand for quality meat grows

Japan is proving to be an important market for the British red meat sector as pork exports surged last year, HMRC figures show.

According to the latest data, between January and November last year, shipments were worth almost £5.1 million, up 54 percent.

Around 1,420 tonnes of pig meat was shipped to Japan, rising from 1,330 tonnes on the same period last year.

With a population of 125 million, Japan is the 11th-biggest country in the world and the third-biggest economy.

But due to insufficient agricultural land, it relies on imports for around 60% of the food it consumes.

The value of the UK’s red meat exports reached its highest levels since records began in 2022.

Japan opened its doors to imports of UK beef in January 2019 following its 1996 bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) ban.

AHDB Head of Asia Pacific, Jonathan Eckley, said Japan was a growing market for UK pork exports.

"These are steadily rising each year as demand for high-quality meat continues to grow," he explained.

"We are keen to maximise on the opportunities that Japan offers and help our exporters grow their business."

It comes as one of Asia’s largest food and drinks exhibitions, Foodex Japan, returned on Tuesday (7 March).

The four-day show in Tokyo is expected to attract around 3,000 exhibitors and thousands of buyers from across Japan.

Joined by six exporters, AHDB will showcase pork from the UK, alongside beef and lamb, at the event.

Mr Eckley said Foodex was one of the most important events in the levy board's export trade show calendar.

"This year marks the first time in three years that our team will be able to attend in person following the pandemic.

"We are excited to be able to reconnect with potential buyers in this important market."