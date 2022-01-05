UK records three new outbreaks of high-path bird flu

The government has confirmed two new outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, along with one suspected case.

Bird flu H5N1 has been suspected today (5 January) in poultry at a farm near North Somercotes, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire.

All poultry will be humanely culled, while a 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zone has been put in place around the affected site.

Elsewhere, on Tuesday, avian influenza was recorded in kept birds at a premises near Lazonby, Eden, Cumbria. All infected have been culled.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has also been put in place around the site.

And on Monday 3 January, highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in birds at a tenth premises near Alford, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire.

Since the start of the bird flu season in late October, there have been 63 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England alone.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also confirmed numerous outbreaks.

The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss has urged keepers not to be complacent and to enact biosecurity measures to help stop the spread of bird flu.

"We are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country," she said.

"Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done to keep bird flu out.

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."