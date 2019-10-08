UK red meat exports enjoying 'strong period of growth'

Countries such as Japan and China are increasingly looking to the UK for quality red meat

British exports of red meat, potatoes and dairy are currently enjoying a 'strong period of growth', according to a leading industry figure.

In the first seven months of this year, exports of British red meat were worth £854 million.

Every year, around £3bn worth of red meat, potatoes, dairy and cereal and oilseeds products are exported around the world.

Work is currently ongoing to gain further access to key export markets, such as Japan, China and the Middle East.







According to AHDB’s International Market Development Director, Dr Phil Hadley, there’s more opportunities to be had.

He made his comments at AHDB's British Meat Dinner in Cologne, where buyers, influencers and exporters from around the globe came together to sample the best in British meat and dairy.

He said: “Our exports are enjoying a strong period of growth, particularly red meat. Great news, not just for the UK economy, but for our producers and processors.”

Lately, successes have included gaining market access for beef, lamb and pork in more new markets, most recently Japan which, after more than 20 years, has put British back on the menu.

Elsewhere, Taiwan has also opened its doors to pork and the Middle East is increasingly welcoming British lamb.

Most recently, the Chinese government signed a protocol agreement for British beef.

“These are challenging times and we know that trade is volatile which is why we must work collaboratively with government and industry to make the most of any opportunities,” Dr Hadley said.

The dinner formed part of a five-day visit to the Anuga trade show, which this year marked its 100th anniversary, hosting more than 7,400 exhibitors from more than 100 countries.

Every two years, thousands of influential visitors from around the world descend on Cologne – making it one of the most important industry events in the calendar.

This year, AHDB has been joined on its stand in the Meat Hall by a record 16 exporters to fly the flag for pork, lamb and beef from the UK.

Dr Hadley added: “This year’s Anuga has been incredibly successful. UK exporters have had the opportunity to engage with lots of influencers from various countries to see what prospects there are for our red meat sector.

“We have also had the chance to showcase our high quality beef, lamb and pork and fly the flag for UK meat.”