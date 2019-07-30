UK red meat groups join antibiotic group RUMA

The farming industry has seen antibiotic reductions of 40 percent so far

Two UK red meat groups are the latest organisations to join the antibiotic campaign group the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA) Alliance.

The move is set to strengthen the industry’s ability to apply clear, consistent standards of farm medicine stewardship, particularly of antibiotics.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) are now involved with RUMA.

RUMA chairman Gwyn Jones says their involvement strengthens the UK’s 'cohesive and voluntary approach' to antibiotic stewardship.







The group said this approach has helped to deliver overall reductions of 40% in farm antibiotic sales so far.

Mr Jones said that being part of RUMA will 'ensure greater future alignment' within the industry.

He said: “RUMA now has deep representation in all parts of the UK, at all stages of the supply chain and in every main livestock sector, which will be essential in delivering the Targets Task Force 2020 targets for antibiotic use.

“In turn, meeting these will help towards achieving the UK government’s 5-year action plan on antimicrobial resistance and the supporting measures already in place in Scotland and recently announced in both Wales and Northern Ireland.”

He added: “I can’t emphasise enough the benefits of UK farm and veterinary groups continuing to take ownership of their part of the challenge of antimicrobial resistance. That we can do it with clarity and mutual support makes our efforts all the more effective.”

The UK’s voluntary approach to stewardship, working in collaboration with the UK governments, has attracted interest from other countries; the EU’s Directorate General for Animal Health DG Sante visited in 2018 on a fact-finding mission.

Mr Jones added: “The voluntary approach, which has led to the 40% reduction in farm antibiotic sales over the past five years without the need for legislative change, is making progress sustainable and cost-effective.

“We must stay focused to ensure that we deliver what has been promised and reduce any impact UK food and farming might have on the overall burden of antimicrobial resistance now and in the future.”