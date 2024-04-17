UK registration of tractors over 240hp surges by nearly 40%

The number of tractors over 240hp registered in the first quarter of 2024 was up by nearly 40% compared to 2023, new figures show.

The Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) has published figures looking at UK agricultural tractor registrations by power and region.

Last week, it reported that registrations in the opening three months of 2024 were 14% lower than in the same period last year.

Now the association has revealed how trends varied across the country and between different power bands.

Analysis of registrations of tractors by engine power show that there was some growth for the largest machines.

Registrations of the number of tractors over 240hp - the highest power - was up by nearly 40% compared with the first quarter of 2023.

These machines accounted for 14% of registrations this year, up from just 9% a year ago.

Below this level, but over 50hp, there were nearly 20% fewer tractors registered, with a similar rate of decline across most broad power bands.

There were fewer tractors registered in the opening three months of this year than in same period of 2023 across the whole of the UK.

The sharpest declines were in the South and West of England, with a 29% drop in the South West particularly significant, as this region registers the second largest number of tractors.

Smaller drops were recorded in the Eastern half of England and in Scotland (-10%), Wales (-4%) and Northern Ireland (-1%).