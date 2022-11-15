UK researchers develop new drought resistant strain of vital crop

British researchers have developed a new drought resistant strain of pearl millet to help farmers prepare for weather disruptions.

The crop, developed at Aberystwyth University, is set to help African farmers feed people in the face of climate change.

Pearl millet is a naturally drought resistant cereal crop that is a staple in many African countries, as well as in India and South Asia.

A recent report by the World Meteorological Organisation estimated that increased temperatures have already reduced Africa’s agricultural productivity by 34%, with more droughts forecast in the future.

Following successful trials of the new strain of the crop in Niger, researchers say the seed is now ready for wider use.

Rattan Yadav, Professor of Plant Genetics at Aberystwyth University, led the research and has been working on developing the crop since 1996.

“Pearl millet is a crop that already feeds people in places with some of the most marginal agricultural land in the world," he said.

"This new strain that we have bred and trialled reacts better to rain, and so will make it even more resilient.

"It will not only be a more secure source of food for people, but also better for farmers’ incomes.”

As well as breeding a new drought resistant variety the new strain also comes with some important health benefits.

The team took advantage of another of pearl millets’ useful qualities and developed their new strain to have a low glycaemic index (GI).

With the number of people living with diabetes in Africa set to double by 2045, access to low GI staple crops offers tangible benefits.

These foods gradually release blood sugar, which is helpful for people with diabetes to consume as a spike in blood sugar levels can be very dangerous.

Professor Yadav said the initial goal was to enable people to have access to food in times of drought.

"But, with a prediction that 41 million Africans will have type II diabetes by 2045, our new millet variety is a real game changer.”