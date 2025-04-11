UK researchers win grant to develop nutritious high-yield oat varieties

British researchers have secured over £100,000 to identify oat varieties that offer both high nutritional value and stable yields.

The initiative will use experimental and on-farm field trials across varied organic systems and environments.

The James Hutton Institute has secured funds from the Novo Nordisk Foundation to support the three-year international project.

Oats, the UK’s third most grown cereal after wheat and barley, are valued for their high levels of protein, minerals, and fibre.

The crop’s resilience, low input needs, and disease resistance make it ideal for organic production in the UK and northern Europe.

However, the key issue for oat producers is the lack of stability in year-to-year supply and quality, largely due to seasonal fluctuations in environmental factors.

Dr Joanne Russell, James Hutton’s study lead said: "The project brings together experts to harness the unique properties of oat, with its low carbon footprint and significant nutritional and health benefits.

"We will focus on the need to develop robust organic-ready oat cultivars specifically tailored to sustainable organic production and address some of the emerging challenges in food and health security to help secure food production.”

Oats are enjoying a resurgence on the global stage, currently ranking as the sixth most-produced cereal worldwide.

In Denmark, they make up 25% of organic cereal production, while UK oat output rose by 19% in 2024, driven by increased acreage and higher yields.

The oat market is forecast to grow by 3.7% annually from 2024 to 2032, fuelled by rising health awareness.