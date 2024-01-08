UK's first baked bean grower issues warning as farmland flooded

A Lincolnshire farmer who recently hit the headlines for cultivating the first British baked beans is now facing a harsh reality as flooding inundates his land.

Baked beans grown using innovative methods were hailed by researchers as a step towards sustainable, UK-sourced food options.

Grown by Lincolnshire farmer Andy Ward with the help of Warwick University, they are the first UK bean that can be used as baked beans.

But rain has now devastated Mr Ward's farmland following recent winter storms, with the farmer stressing urgency for new collaborative solutions to flooding.

"There's nothing we can do when the fields are underwater," he said, underscoring the lasting impact flooding has on soil quality and livelihoods.

"We'll rebuild and innovate. But we must have support and solutions in place to tackle these issues collectively."

Baked beans are usually imported from as far as South America, but the specially-bred haricot bean is now grown on a commercial scale at Mr Ward's farm following 12 years of research.

Warwick University scientists said they hoped that the breakthrough would reduce the UK's reliance on imports and also contribute to achieving climate goals.

However, Professor Eric Holub, professor of plant genetics at the university, said it was 'a nightmare' for British farmers when floods hit.

"We are working to diversify UK-grown crops – like beans – but farmers must be supported through flooding and other weather-related factors to be able to fortify our agricultural landscape against these unpredictable challenges.

"Farmers are at risk of losing their cereal crops drilled in the autumn. Spring sown crops will be essential for recovering some of their losses.”

Dr Jonathan Clarke, from the university's Institute for Global Sustainable Development, said the UK had seen a Christmas quite like no other in terms of weather.

"This winter has been particularly difficult for farmers, with many farms underwater or suffering crop damage, including the farm responsible for producing British baked beans in Lincolnshire," he noted.

"While extreme weather is often quickly forgotten by many, there is an urgent need to consider how our society can become more resilient to the worst effects of a changing climate."