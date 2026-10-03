UK's first bird flu outbreak of 2026/27 confirmed on Isle of Lewis

Bird keepers are being advised to minimise contact between captive birds and wild birds

Farmers and poultry keepers are being urged to step up vigilance after the UK’s first premises outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the 2026/27 reporting season was confirmed on the Isle of Lewis.

Highly pathogenic H5N5 bird flu was confirmed at a premises in Ness on Friday 2 October, at the start of the UK’s 2026/27 bird flu reporting season, according to the Scottish Government.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been declared around the affected premises as authorities work to contain the disease and reduce the risk of further spread.

Restrictions apply to the whole of a premises if any part falls within a disease control zone.

Farmers and bird keepers can check whether their holdings are affected using the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s interactive disease control map.

The outbreak comes after a significant 2025/26 season, when 100 cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza were confirmed at premises across the UK.

Of those, 79 were recorded in England, nine in Scotland, seven in Wales and five in Northern Ireland.

The total was higher than the 82 highly pathogenic avian influenza cases recorded during 2024/25, although it remained well below the 207 seen in 2022/23.

The first Scottish outbreak of last season was confirmed in November 2025, with subsequent cases including premises near Lanark, Blairgowrie and Penicuik. Restrictions connected with the later Scottish outbreaks were lifted by March 2026.

Great Britain self-declared freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry on 18 May 2026, while Avian Influenza Prevention Zones across England, Scotland and Wales were lifted on 4 June.

However, the risk from the disease has begun to increase again as autumn gets under way.

The latest Great Britain-wide assessment, updated on 1 October, puts the risk of HPAI H5 in wild birds at medium, meaning cases are considered to occur regularly.

For poultry and other captive birds, the risk is assessed as low where biosecurity is poor or sub-optimal, falling to very low where stringent measures are consistently applied.

Farmers and other bird keepers are therefore being urged to maintain strong biosecurity and minimise contact between their birds and wild birds wherever possible.

In Scotland, keepers have also been advised to maintain as much separation as possible between poultry or other captive birds and wild birds, with contact with gull species highlighted as a particular risk.

Premises with more than 500 birds should restrict access for non-essential personnel, ensure workers change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures, and regularly clean and disinfect vehicles.

Smaller flock owners are also being reminded that precautions apply to backyard poultry, including chickens, ducks and geese.

An outbreak in a small flock can result in movement restrictions and can affect farmers and the wider poultry trade in the same way as an outbreak on a commercial holding.

Rules also remain in place for bird gatherings in Scotland, with organisers required to comply with the relevant general licence and notify APHA at least seven days before an event.

Wild bird surveillance is continuing, while members of the public are advised not to touch or pick up dead or visibly sick wild birds.

Any suspicion of avian influenza in kept birds in Scotland must be reported immediately to the local APHA Field Services office.