UK's largest vertical farm operator enters administration

The Jones Food Company, operator of the UK’s largest vertical farms, has entered administration after failing to secure new investment.

The business ceased operations on 7 April, resulting in the redundancy of 61 employees, according to the BBC.

The firm ran high-tech indoor farming sites in Scunthorpe and Gloucestershire, with the latter being the location of the largest facility, launched just last year.

Founded to revolutionise food production, the farms used artificial lighting and a controlled humid environment to grow salad crops and herbs at triple the speed of conventional farming.

Despite backing from Ocado, which held a significant stake in the business, the retailer confirmed to the BBC it would not be increasing its investment.

Efforts to find new investors were unsuccessful, leading to the company’s insolvency.

A spokesperson for Ocado said in a statement that its "thoughts were with everyone involved with the company".