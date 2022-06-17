UK's new trade deals must not 'export cruelty and emissions abroad'

All new trade deals must stand by the UK's core animal welfare and environmental standards or risk "exporting cruelty and carbon emissions abroad", MPs have said.

The government should formally commit to upholding post-Brexit food and farming standards, according to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA).

Its new report acknowledges that the UK-Australia trade deal does not prevent core standards being adopted in the future and that it is unlikely that much food that doesn’t meet these standards will enter the UK.

However, MPs who sit on the committee also argued that committing to such standards - on matters such as deforestation and the use of hormone growth chemicals in meat – ahead of talks would strengthen the hand of UK negotiators.

It would also reassure British farmers and growers about the government’s commitment to high environmental and animal welfare standards, the report, released on Friday (17 June), said.

The government estimates that the Australia free trade deal – which removes tariffs on a wide range of imports from Australia, including beef and sheep meat, sugar and wine - will boost the UK economy by £2.3bn (or 0.08%) by 2035, but that some sectors including farming will lose out.

The report calls on the government to aid the UK farming and food sector in making up £278m loss the government itself estimates the sector will experience as a result of the free trade agreement by allocating additional support for exports.

UK cattle and sheep farmers have been among those most concerned about the deal. Witnesses told EFRA they feared that factors such as the cheaper costs of production on Australia’s much larger farms would allow exporters to undercut them.

MPs heard from some witnesses that there is unlikely to be a significant, immediate impact on UK livestock farmers, as Australia has more profitable markets closer to home and does not send all the meat it could to the UK under current trade arrangements.

However, the report noted that after 15 years there will be no limit on imports. EFRA said the government must monitor the impact on the sector closely over time - and develop plans to intervene should this be necessary.

The parliamentary committee also concluded that it appears unlikely food produced to lower standards, in areas like animal welfare, will enter the UK.

However, given this, MPs said it was disappointing that the deal did not include more far-reaching provisions on animal welfare, which would have shown greater international leadership by the UK in this area.

The report also said Number 10 should pay more attention to the voices of farmers when negotiating trade deals, taking care to consult their expertise before arrangements became a fait accompli.

This should include making sure the government’s independent trade advisory bodies, including the agri-food Trade Advisory Group, are brought in from the outset.

EFRA chair Sir Robert Goodwill MP said: “While we heard from some witnesses that it appears unlikely this deal will have a significant immediate impact on UK farmers, the government needs to carefully monitor the situation and learn lessons for future trade deals.

"The government must commit to helping the food and farming sector win back the £278m worth of lost growth it will experience because of this deal."

He added: "Secondly, we want our high UK animal welfare and environmental standards baked into every trade deal we do from now on.

"The government has done well protecting our rules on beef hormone growth chemicals, but having ‘core standards’ in all deals would strengthen our hand when negotiating with other countries.

"Some nations will no doubt want to challenge these rules – and similar bans on things like chlorine-washed chicken – so it’s vital to have our high standards in there right from the start."