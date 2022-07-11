UK's tree planting goals could 'endanger' food production

The UK's tree planting goals developed to tackle climate change could 'endanger' productive farmland, the sheep sector has warned.

The importance of the 'right tree in the right place' has been highlighted by the National Sheep Association (NSA).

The government pledged in 2019 to reach 30,000 hectares of new planting by the end of 2024.

Defra said in a statement it was currently on track to meet the target, but acknowledged there was ‘more to do to stay on our ambitious trajectory’.

Interest in afforestation as a means to offset carbon footprint continues to grow among individuals and large companies.

But farming groups have continuously raised concerns over the the UK's ability to produce food as investment companies actively buy farms across the country.

Responding to this, the NSA warned that 'blanket' trees planting could 'decimate' working rural communities and food production.

The body's chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “NSA believes companies are likely targeting grassland and upland areas as land values tend to be lower– even though these are areas already of immense appreciation and are often not the best conditions for successful tree growing.

"Considering other options to tackle the climate emergency is vital to ensure the UK’s food footprint is not just exported and that we have real influence and control on how our food is produced."

He added: "It should be highlighted that the tree planting targets set were done so before the benefits beyond food production that sensitively managed grasslands deliver were recognised.

"Since the targets were set the UK has experienced several damaging storms that have destroyed areas of woodland and forest whilst our grasslands have quietly gone about their business.

"They are probably the most resilient way to contribute to feeding people while also storing carbon, protecting natural resources, providing for nature, and supporting health and well being among the public."

It comes after rural campaigners recently launched a petition to save Welsh farmland from mass tree planting due to concerns over the future of food security in the country.

The Countryside Alliance's petition urges the Welsh government and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to stop purchasing productive farmland for tree planting.