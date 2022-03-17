UK secures market access to Chile for pork sector

The UK pig industry will be able to export products to Chile for the first time in a new deal worth an around £20 million over the first five years.

Authorities in the South American country have today given the green light to 27 pork processing sites from across the UK to start commercial exports.

The UK has an association agreement with Chile, which largely maintains prior preferential trading arrangements and rules of origin.

This means that UK pork exporters can benefit from the import tariff under the Most Favoured Nation tariff of six percent, subject to certain conditions.

The announcement comes in a year of successful export wins, with Mexico opening its doors to British pork last September, in a deal worth £50m over the first five years of trade.

And since January, UK lamb exports have been shipped to the US following a decades-old ban due to concerns surrounding bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

AHDB international market development director, Dr Phil Hadley said the new deal was the latest in a run of successful market access wins for the red meat sector.

"[It] is another example of the high regard and reputation our products command overseas," Dr Hadley said.

“Opening the market for UK pork to Chile will provide our pig farmers and processors with another valuable market to sell their products, providing a much-needed boost for the sector in difficult times.”

Pork production in Chile remained stagnant last year, with imports rising year after year for the last decade due to increased demand.

As the second most consumed meat in Chile, consumption is expected to increase steadily, reaching an estimated 26.8kg per capita by 2029.

Defra farming minister, Victoria Prentis welcomed the deal with Chile: “The pig sector is facing a range of challenges and we must make use of all levers available to us.

"That includes new export markets, and it is great to see the Chilean market open its doors to our pig producers.

“This will be worth £20 million over the next five years and will build on other measures we have introduced to bolster the industry.”