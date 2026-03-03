UK secures top three spot in global food resilience rankings

A stark 42-point gulf between the world’s most and least resilient food systems has been exposed by a major new global index — with the UK ranking third overall.

Economist Impact’s inaugural Resilient Food Systems Index (RFSI) places Britain among the strongest-performing nations out of 60 countries assessed, behind only Portugal, which tops the table.

At the other end sits the Democratic Republic of Congo, underlining the scale of disparity across global food systems.

Yet no country is judged fully resilient. Almost half fall into a “middle zone”, scoring between 56 and 71 out of 100 — a sign that even leading nations have structural weaknesses to address.

The index assesses countries across four pillars: affordability, availability, food quality and safety, and climate risk responsiveness. Its release comes as global food systems face the mounting challenge of feeding an estimated 10 billion people by 2050.

Food affordability emerged as the strongest-performing pillar worldwide, with an average score of 71.8. But the data show that price alone does not equal security.

The UK’s food system scored highly overall, but climate resilience remains a global weak spot

In 62% of countries, the cheapest healthy diet absorbs nearly two-thirds of the poorest households’ income. A 46-point gap separates high-income countries, scoring 81.1, from low-income nations at just 34.9.

Over the past five years, food prices have risen fastest in low- and lower-middle-income countries, increasing by 23.1%.

The findings suggest that while the UK performs strongly overall, affordability must remain aligned with access to nutritious food and stable supply chains — particularly as cost pressures continue to affect households.

Trade also plays a defining role. The 15 largest food exporters achieve an average resilience score of 71, reinforcing how heavily global stability depends on a relatively small group of nations.

When major exporters perform, markets stabilise. When they falter, volatility spreads quickly — something British farmers have witnessed first-hand in recent years through input shocks and global disruption.

Jonathan Birdwell, global head of policy and insights at Economist Impact, said: “The data show food systems are deeply interconnected: when countries implement targeted, coordinated action across key resilience levers, the benefits ripple across entire systems.”

He warned: “But if these interventions fall short or happen in isolation, overall system resilience will deteriorate.”

Infrastructure remains one of the weakest links. Transport and logistics systems scored an average of just 56.8, limiting efficiency and contributing to supply chain losses.

Globally, 13.2% of food is lost before it reaches retail, while 19% is wasted at household level. Many countries are investing in agritech, yet basic foundations — including reliable electricity, rural broadband and cold chain capacity — remain below the levels needed to unlock system-wide gains.

For UK agriculture, the message is clear: innovation alone is not enough without the infrastructure to scale it.

Climate resilience is the poorest-performing pillar overall, scoring an average of 56.4. The measure assesses how effectively countries anticipate, manage and recover from climate-related shocks.

While research into low-emissions farming and sustainable practices scored strongly, agriculture-specific adaptation and mitigation efforts averaged just 34. The gap suggests climate ambition is not yet consistently translating into action on the ground.

For British farmers facing increasingly volatile weather, that finding will resonate. Resilience is no longer theoretical — it is tied directly to productivity, profitability and long-term viability.

To move countries beyond the “middle zone”, the report outlines three priority strategies.

First, governments must advance affordability alongside access and nutrition. The index identifies a positive correlation between agricultural trade and both the affordability of a healthy diet and dietary diversity.

Diversifying partnerships and expanding supply chains for nutrient-rich produce could reduce costs while strengthening food security.

Second, countries must scale infrastructure and innovation together. Investment in transport networks, cold storage and equitable digital access would cut food loss, improve farm-to-market efficiency and strengthen rural economies.

Third, policymakers are urged to strengthen climate resilience through “actionable, scalable solutions”, translating research into practical, agriculture-specific adaptation and mitigation measures, supported by clear policy and financing frameworks.

Brian Sikes, board chair and chief executive of Cargill, said: “Everyone needs dependable access to nutritious, affordable food. This research offers valuable insights that can help strengthen the world’s food systems.”

He added that Cargill was “proud to do our part to advance this important work, innovating with farmers, customers, and partners across our global supply chains to help ensure food moves where it’s needed, when it’s needed”.

With climate volatility intensifying and global demand rising, the index makes clear that resilience is no longer optional. For countries like the UK — and for the farmers who underpin its food system — it is the foundation of future food security.