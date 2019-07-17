Login Register
UK soft fruit exports reach record high

17 July 2019 | Arable, News, Produce
The Netherlands was the biggest consumer of UK soft fruit last year
New figures show that UK soft fruit exports reached a record £22.1m last year, an increase of 69 percent from 2017.

Defra said home-grown raspberries, blackberries and strawberries helped increase UK exports.

The Netherlands was the UK's number one international market last year, accounting for £6m worth of exports.

Spain came second, accounting for £5.8m worth of UK soft fruit.



Another big market for the soft fruit industry is the Republic of Ireland, who bought £3.4m worth of fruit.

Since 2013, the value of soft fruit exports has risen sharply by £16.8m, an increase of more than 300 percent.



The release of the statistics comes as growers get ready for Fruit Focus, a leading industry technical event.

Farming Minister Robert Goodwill said: “For soft fruits, the proof is in the pudding with exports having risen dramatically in the last year.

“This clearly shows the global demand for delicious, British-grown produce.”