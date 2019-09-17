UK sugar industry programme opens for applications

Growers who wish to learn more about the British sugar industry are urged to apply for a programme which highlights all parts of the supply chain.

The Sugar Industry Programme, jointly funded by NFU Sugar and British Sugar, has opened this year for its 10th anniversary.

It provides an opportunity to growers who wish to learn more about the UK sugar industry and develop their professional skills.

The domestic sugar industry involves 3,000 beet growers and supports up to 9,500 UK jobs in the wider economy.







The programme promises to provide participants with a '360-degree view' of the inner workings of this industry.

From seed breeding to parliamentary lobbying within Westminster, it looks at all parts of the supply chain from production to regulation.

Participants will also gain the opportunity to meet with MPs, visit a farm to discuss best practice and gain insight from sugar traders and market analysts.

Visits to the Wissington Factory, BBRO, Germains Seed Technology and the NFU Conference also occur as part of the programme.

The application window opened on 2 September and will close on Monday 7 October.

To apply for the programme, submit a cover letter and CV to bethan.williams@nfu.org.uk.