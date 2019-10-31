UK tea grower secures overseas orders totalling £145k

The Cornish grower produces the 'most British tea in history'

A British tea grower has secured worldwide orders totalling £145,000 - boosting opportunities for English grown tea abroad.

Cornish tea company Tregothnan has bolstered its export pipeline with orders from the US and Kazakhstan, worth £95,000 and £50,000 respectively.

It is the first-ever English tea company to have created a range of black, green and herbal tea homegrown on British soil.

As part of the Kazakhstan deal, which the business secured with a leading distributor, the company was tasked with creating a bespoke English tea.

Tregothnan pioneered a botanical first by nurturing rare plants, shrubs and Camellia Sinensis (tea plants) within its UK grounds’ unique warm and wet micro-climate.

The conditions have enabled the tea plants to thrive, enabling the business to grow and produce the 'most British tea in history'.

Jonathon Jones, MD of Trading at Tregothnan, said: “Kazakhstan is the largest consumer of tea with milk after the UK. The opportunities for English tea abroad are vast and our new orders are testament to this.

“The various relationships we’ve fostered with contacts abroad have enabled us to leverage opportunities in markets with a tea-drinking culture, but also untapped markets where British tea is still making headway.

“Since our first overseas sale in 2006, we’ve evolved to become an export-led business.”

The business secured the orders after attending an event at Number 10 in May, hosted by the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the Food is GREAT campaign.

At the event, Tregothnan had the opportunity to meet representatives from the US Embassy and the former Ambassador for Kazakhstan.