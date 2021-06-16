UK to export poultry to Japan in deal worth £13m per year

UK farmers can now export poultry meat to Japan after a trade agreement was settled that is estimated to be worth up to £13 million per year.

The government has secured market access to Japan for imports of UK poultry, in turn opening up new opportunities for farmers and producers.

The agreement reduces tariffs on frozen chicken cuts from an average of 10% to zero over a number of years.

It follows a series of complex negotiations over the last four years between the UK and Japanese officials to agree specific animal health requirements.

Japan is renowned internationally for its stringent food safety and import control regime, as well as for its taste for high-quality, varied cuts of meats.

With consumption of poultry on the rise in Japan, this market is set to become a significant target for UK meat exporters.

Trade between the two nations was worth over £24 billion during last year alone.

Defra's farming minister Victoria Prentis spoke about the new deal: "Our high-quality poultry with its exceptional flavour is renowned around the world.

"As are the high standards of food safety and animal welfare demonstrated by farmers and producers across the UK.

"The Japanese market will now be able to enjoy more of our unique produce, adding to an already varied collection of UK food, such as pork, beef and lamb, already available to its customers.

"We are working hard to open new markets for our agri-food businesses, and this is a significant opportunity for the UK poultry sector," she said.

Dr Richard Irvine, UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, said the announcement represented a 'major achievement' for the sector.

"This is another positive step towards strengthening the UK’s trade relationship with Japan, in addition to the existing agreements which enable export of pork, beef and lamb from the UK."

Last year, the UK and Japan signed the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and the agreement is now in force.

The agreement ensures UK businesses could benefit from tariff-free trade on 99% of UK goods exports to Japan after a number of years.