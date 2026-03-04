UK warned as African swine fever cases surge across Europe

African swine fever (ASF) continues to spread across Europe, with nearly 2,000 new cases reported in just two months, raising concerns for the pig sector and the risk of the disease reaching the UK.

The developments are being closely monitored by UK authorities because of the potential threat to the British pig industry.

ASF is a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs and wild boar. While it poses no risk to human health, outbreaks can cause severe economic losses for producers and the wider livestock sector.

If the disease were detected in the UK, strict control measures would likely be introduced, including movement restrictions, the culling of infected and at-risk pigs, and trade restrictions on pork exports.

Such measures could have significant consequences for the British pig sector, which produces around one million tonnes of pork each year and supports thousands of jobs across farming, processing and the wider supply chain.

The latest update from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) shows the virus is present in 16 European countries.

A total of 1,871 cases were reported in wild boar across Europe during the reporting period, continuing a trend of rising infections in wild populations seen since 2025.

By comparison, outbreaks in domestic pigs remain lower, with 64 cases reported between January and February. These figures are consistent with the lower numbers recorded in 2024 and 2025 following the peak seen in 2023.

According to reports from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), outbreaks in domestic pigs have been confirmed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Latvia, Moldova, Romania and Serbia.

Additional cases have also been detected in wild boar populations across much of Europe, including Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.

One of the most significant recent developments has been the spread of ASF in wild boar in Spain.

Authorities have confirmed 162 cases in the Catalonia region. The most recent detections were found near Sant Feliu de Llobregat, around 7km south of previously known cases.

Germany has also reported further cases of ASF in wild boar. Between January and February, 80 cases were recorded, including 12 in Hesse and 68 in North Rhine-Westphalia.

APHA said the disease has continued circulating in wild boar in North Rhine-Westphalia since June 2025.

APHA said the continued spread of the virus in western Germany remains a concern.

“The continued rise in cases among wild boar in western Germany, within 70 km of the French border, is concerning,” the report said.

However, the agency noted that containment measures appear to be limiting the spread.

“However, the disease has remained largely contained within fenced regions, as the closest reported case to France has held steady at that distance for some time.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy reported 189 cases in wild boar during January, including 128 in Tuscany and 44 in Liguria.

Poland recorded 434 cases across the country, while Hungary reported a further 202 cases in wild boar.

Romania also confirmed 43 additional outbreaks in domestic pigs.

APHA warned that the virus could continue to spread across Europe through both wild boar movements and human activity.

The agency said the risk of ASF entering Great Britain through live animals or products of animal origin from affected countries remains unchanged at “MEDIUM (occurs regularly)”.

However, illegal imports of pork products remain a major concern.

“The potential high risk for non-commercial imports of pork products from ASF affected areas remains of high concern,” the report said.

Inspections at Great Britain’s ports have uncovered vehicles illegally bringing pork products from ASF-affected EU regions.

Some consignments involved large quantities of pork believed to be home-slaughtered and transported without proper documentation or hygiene controls.

“Therefore, the risk of ASF entering Great Britain, from the human-mediated pathway and moving porcine POAO, is considered to remain at HIGH (occurs very often),” APHA said.

APHA said the risk will continue to be monitored as more information becomes available.