UK-wide day of action sees farmers rally against inheritance tax plan

A UK-wide day of action has taken place as the farming industry continues to put its battle with the government's inheritance tax proposals in the public spotlight.

The UK farming unions' initiative, called the 'Farming Day of Unity', took place in towns across the country on Saturday (25 January).

It saw farmers participate in events to demonstrate visual support for the unions' ongoing #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign.

The government announced in the autumn budget a 20% inheritance tax for agricultural assets over £1m, which will roll out from April 2026.

The announcement triggered a series of protests and rallies across the country, including in London, Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh.

All four of the UK's farming unions – NFU Scotland, NFU, NFU Cymru and Ulster Farmers’ Union - had organised the action, but rally events in Scotland were postponed due to Storm Eowyn.

Events varied across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but the overarching message was that the tax was 'badly thought out' as it would 'crush family farming in Britain'.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw (@ProagriLtd) is in Cambridge today - just one of many events across the UK bringing together farmers to thank the public for supporting the #StoptheFamilyFarmTax campaign. pic.twitter.com/dNT2rRcvRS — National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) January 25, 2025

?? | We were in Hereford for the Farming Day of Unity today

There were more than 420 signatures from the public and farmers urging the council to pass a motion asking the government to #StopTheFamilyFarmTax

?????? pic.twitter.com/UQzmQHeS5p — NFU Midlands (@nfumidlands) January 25, 2025

Cumbria County Chair John Longmire and local members gathered at the Birdcage in Kendal Town Centre today for the Farming Day of Unity.

They gave out free locally produced eggs to the public as a thank you for their support and for buying local.#StopTheFamilyFarmTax @NFUtweets pic.twitter.com/mezxHKrVo9 — NFU North (@nfunorth) January 25, 2025

The activity was part of the industry's ongoing plan to highlight the damage these tax plans will have in the lead-up to the UK government’s spring statement in March 2025.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Farmers haven’t taken this destructive policy lying down and we won’t give up.

"There is too much at risk – our families, our future, our heritage and the undermining of the very sector that produces a safe, secure supply of British food."

He added: "We’re asking the chancellor to listen to farmers and meet with us to hear and fully understand our very real concerns.

"Rest assured, the UK farming unions will not sit quietly and let this go – we will continue fighting because this is not just about our farms, but our families, our future and your food.”

On Friday (24 January), an NFU petition signed by over 270,000 members of the public was handed to 10 Downing Street calling on the government to ditch its farm inheritance tax plan.

And next month, MPs are set for a major debate over the impact of the tax, after a petition on parliament's own website reached over 100,000 signatures.

The House of Commons petitions committee agreed that a debate on the subject will take place on 10 February at 4:30pm.