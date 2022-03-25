Ukraine war: MEPs vote to bolster EU food security

The European Parliament has voted by a large majority on the need for an urgent action plan to bolster food security within the EU in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European farmers and cooperatives have welcomed the call for urgent temporary measures to step up EU production for the 2022 harvesting season in order to contribute to food security.

Particular attention was put on the situation farmers are facing due to the steep rise in fertiliser and energy prices.

The Joint Motion for Resolution was adopted by a large majority of Members of the European Parliament on Thursday (24 March).

Agricultural cooperative Copa and Cogeca said it was "reassuring" to see European politicians "coming together on the crucial topic of food security".

The impact of the current crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has put a spotlight on the issue of food production and food security.

Ukraine produces a third of the world’s wheat exports, as well as other fundamental agricultural products like fertiliser.

There are fears the war could lead to price increases and possible shortages that may affect the self-sufficiency of European farms.

Similar calls have been made in the UK, where government is being urged to do more to focus on domestic food production and security.

According to figures by Defra, the UK is only 64% self-sufficient in all foods and 77% sufficient in ‘indigenous type food’.

A Copa and Cogeca spokesperson explained that food security does not only mean the availability of food, but also affordability.

"As an important international player, the EU has the responsibility of ensuring food security in times of crisis, both inside and outside of the EU and aid those in need by means of internal production.

"Equally relevant is the call for efforts to safeguard the upcoming sowing and production season in Ukraine, to which Copa and Cogeca members are ready to assist."