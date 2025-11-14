Union sounds alarm after wave of GPS raids on NI farms

Farmers with GPS equipment on farm machinery to be extremely cautious following reports of recent thefts across Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union said GPS units are “being targeted by thieves”, with several farms reporting systems stolen from tractors in the past week alone.

These devices are not only expensive but essential for guiding machinery such as tractors and combines, meaning their loss can cause major disruption for families and farm businesses.

GPS theft has been rising across the UK in recent years, driven by strong demand on the black market and the ease with which units can be removed from cabs.

The kits are highly valuable, lightweight and often poorly secured — making them a lucrative target for organised rural crime groups.

Police forces in the UK have repeatedly warned that GPS theft is now a key focus for organised gangs, who often hit multiple farms in a single night.

Police often say offenders are well-coordinated and opportunistic, typically scouting farms in advance before striking quickly and leaving with thousands of pounds’ worth of equipment.

Officers are urging farmers to report every incident — including attempted thefts and suspicious vehicle sightings — so that patrols can be increased in hotspot areas.

Rural WhatsApp groups and Farm Watch networks have also proved effective in sharing real-time alerts across farming communities.

UFU legislation chair David McCracken said: “We are urging farmers to take appropriate measures to protect their business.". He encouraged farmers to review and upgrade farm security, remove GPS equipment when not in use, and store it securely indoors.

Farmers are also being advised to photograph devices, record serial numbers, activate PIN protection and mark units with a postcode or farm name to deter resale and aid recovery. “If you do notice any suspicious behaviour in your area, contact the PSNI immediately,” he added.

Stolen GPS units can have a serious impact beyond the replacement cost. Losing precision guidance systems during busy periods can delay key fieldwork, force farmers to revert to less efficient methods and reduce the ability to take advantage of short weather windows.

The latest NFU Mutual report revealed the cost of rural crime fell to £44.1 million in 2024, down from £52.8m the previous year, but warned that technology theft — including GPS systems — remains one of the fastest-growing trends.