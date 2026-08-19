Union urges consumers to back UK eggs amid salmonella probe

NFU Scotland is urging consumers and caterers to choose British eggs as imported supplies remain under investigation following a serious salmonella outbreak.

The union is also calling for country-of-origin labelling to be extended into hospitality and wholesale, arguing diners should know where eggs used in meals and food products have come from.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 207 cases of salmonella enteritidis across the UK over the past year. One person has died and more than a third of those affected have required hospital treatment.

Investigations into the source are continuing, with cases linked to food businesses identified as using imported eggs. UKHSA has said there is currently no identified link to UK-produced eggs or poultry.

NFU Scotland Poultry Chair Matthew Steel said: "This is a deeply concerning outbreak and our thoughts are first and foremost with everyone who has been affected.

"It also highlights why consumers should be able to choose Scottish and UK eggs with confidence, whether they are buying them in a supermarket, an independent shop or eating out."

NFU Scotland's 2025 full-year ShelfWatch report found 80% of eggs on Scottish supermarket shelves were sourced from Scotland, up five percentage points year on year.

The union said no retailer included in the report used imported shell eggs, while Scottish sourcing improved across most major retailers during the year.

UK commercial egg producers are subject to national Salmonella control and testing requirements, whether or not they participate in additional assurance schemes such as the British Lion scheme.

NFU Scotland said the situation can be less transparent in wholesale and food service supply chains, where imported eggs may be used without consumers having clear information about their origin.

Steel said: "The concern is that imported eggs largely enter wholesale and food service markets, where consumers often have very little information about where the eggs used in their meal or food product have come from."

The union wants country-of-origin information to go beyond supermarket shelves and become more visible in restaurants, cafés, hotels and other catering businesses.

Steel added: "We need far greater transparency about the origin of eggs used in food service. Consumers should not have to guess where the eggs in the food they are eating have come from.

"That’s why we’re calling for country-of-origin labelling to extend beyond supermarket shelves into hospitality and wholesale, so people can make an informed choice wherever they eat."

NFU Scotland also argues imported food should meet standards equivalent to those required of Scottish and UK farmers.

It said domestic egg producers operate under requirements covering food safety, animal health and welfare and production systems, while imported products may be produced under different rules.

Steel said: "Scottish farmers are rightly expected to meet high standards. Food coming into the country should meet equivalent standards. That is fundamental both to protecting consumers and maintaining a level playing field for our producers."

Consumers are being encouraged to check packaging and shell markings for Scottish or UK origin, particularly when buying from smaller or independent retailers.

NFU Scotland is also urging people to ask restaurants, cafés, hotels and other catering businesses where their eggs are sourced and to request Scottish or UK eggs where possible.

Food Standards Scotland guidance on the safe handling and cooking of eggs should also continue to be followed.

NFU Scotland's 'Fair Labels, Fair Markets' research found more than 80% of consumers considered food origin important, yet fewer than half felt they had enough information about where their food was produced.

The union warned the issue could become more significant as the UK moves away from colony cage egg production, potentially increasing pressure on suppliers to source cheaper economy eggs from overseas.

Steel said: "We cannot allow high domestic production standards to result in Scottish and UK farmers being undercut by cheaper imports produced under less stringent requirements.

"If we set high standards for our own farmers, those standards must be reflected in what we allow onto our market."

He added: "This outbreak should focus attention on where our food comes from. Scottish and UK egg producers have invested heavily in food safety, traceability and high production standards.

"Consumers deserve transparency so they can make an informed choice, whether they are shopping for eggs or ordering a meal."