University group hopes to transform UK crop monitoring with AI

Funding has been issued to a University of Manchester spinout group hoping to roll out spectral imaging technology, combined with AI-powered insights, to farmers.

Fotenix, which was set up to support producers with smarter solutions, has today (18 December) announced a major investment from River Capital’s Fund:AI.

At the heart of Fotenix’s innovation is its spectral imaging technology, combined with AI-powered insights.

These cameras allow farmers to detect early signs of crop stress, such as pests and disease, giving them the ability to take targeted action before problems escalate.

For horticultural growers, this means reducing costly crop losses, optimising resource use, and maintaining consistent quality to meet market demands.

Fotenix said the funding will accelerate its mission to 'help growers protect their profits while adopting more sustainable practices'.

Charles Veys, CEO of Fotenix, said: “We understand the immense pressure they face to deliver high-quality produce while dealing with rising costs and environmental challenges.

"This investment enables us to bring accessible, practical solutions to their operations—helping them maximise yields, cut waste, and farm more sustainably.”

Fotenix said the technology supports growers in reducing their reliance on chemical inputs, such as fertilisers and pesticides, contributing to a lower environmental footprint.

By making data-driven decisions, farmers can also improve water and energy efficiency, critical in regions affected by resource scarcity.

The new investment from River Capital’s Fund:AI will allow Fotenix to expand its team, scale its operations, and reach more farmers in high-value horticultural markets, including the glasshouse sector.

In other agri-tech news, AgriRobot saw a successful first closing of its latest funding round, bringing the total capital raised to £2.5m.

The Danish firm is developing safety software for autonomous agricultural robots, which it said would 'revolutionise' agriculture.