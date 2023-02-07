Univoq fungicide outperforms Revystar XE for second year running

Corteva Agriscience's Univoq has demonstrated a superior yield return in comparison to BASF's Revystar® XE for the second year running.

The findings follow two separate UK-wide cereal disease trials by the AHDB and Corteva Agriscience.

Univoq’s advantage was calculated at being worth £60/hectare to growers, assuming a wheat price of £250/tonne.

Corteva carried out plot trials at 42 sites and found that in 36 cases, Univoq outperformed Revystar® XE in terms of yield.

It compared Univoq applied at 1.25l/ha to Revystar® XE at 1l/ha – rates which are comparable in terms of the cost to a grower.

AHDB’s independent annual work comparing fungicide performance across all main UK arable crops showed a similar advantage for Univoq at a range of application rates.

The findings mirror the results seen from similar trials in 2021, as well as the work carried out during development of the fungicide.

“What we’re seeing is consistency across two very different years in terms of weather conditions and disease pressure,” said Corteva’s cereal fungicide category manager, Mike Ashworth.

“In 2021 we had a high disease pressure year, and we know that Univoq’s major strength is septoria control, so it gave the fungicide the chance to really show what it is capable of.

“We saw a strong yield response then, and that has continued in 2022 which was an extremely hot, dry growing season for the vast majority.”

Univoq is targeted at the T2 fungicide timing and delivers a combination of curative and persistent protection against septoria plus a broad spectrum of other diseases, including rusts.

Launched in 2021, the fungicide contains the InatreqTM active molecule and the patented i-Q4 formulation.