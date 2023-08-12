Unsettled weather continues to delay harvest progress, AHDB says

Unsettled weather has continued to delay harvest progress across most of the UK, with progress behind the five-year average, according to AHDB.

Unseasonal wet weather has hindered this year's harvest, but winter wheat, winter barley, spring barley, oat and winter oilseed rape harvesting is now underway.

The levy board has published the second harvest progress report of 2023, covering the beginning of harvest up to 8 August, or week 5.

It is estimated that 5% of the GB winter wheat area has been harvested, well behind the five-year average of 36% complete by this stage in the season.

Progress ranges from 0% in the North East and Scotland, to 15% harvested in the West Midlands, according to AHDB's report.

Early indications are that winter wheat yields are good and around the five-year average. At this point in the season, volume of processed samples is low and so quality data is minimal.

The average grain moisture is around 16.8, with the levy board saying there has been a variation in drying requirements, but in some regions most crops have reportedly needed drying.

Its report notes that winter barley harvest is nearing completion, with 94% of the GB winter barley area estimated to be cut, in line with the five-year average of 93% for this stage in the season.

Yields are on par with the five-year average, with the GB average currently estimated between 6.8 – 7.2 t per hectare.

Lower yields are seen on lighter soils, which previously suffered from water stress, across most regions.

Around 5% of the GB spring barley area has been harvested up to 8 August, below the five-year average of 11%.

Only the earliest sown spring barley crops have been harvested. AHDB says that crops planted in March/April should be ready for harvest in the coming weeks.

Explaining more, Olivia Bonser, AHDB analyst said: "Harvest is furthest ahead in the Eastern region where 20% has been cut. Harvest has not yet begun in the North East, North West, Scotland and Wales.

"In terms of yield indications, the current GB average is 5.2 – 5.8 t/ha. Generally, specific weights and nitrogen content are reported as acceptable.

"However, numbers are variable as they are based on the small number of early crops already harvested."

As of 8 August, 5% of the GB oat area was harvested, behind the previous five-year average of 23%, AHDB's report says.

All regions, except Yorkshire, have started harvesting oats, while Wales is the most advanced, with 20% of its oat area now cut.

Harvesting of winter oilseed rape (WOSR) has now started in all regions, although it remains in the early stages in Scotland.

Ms Bonser said: "Generally, yields are poor, with the GB average currently at 2.7 - 3.0 t/ha. From 2018 to 2022 the GB yield averaged 3.3 t/ha (Defra).

"Lower yields have largely been a result of inclement weather, pigeon and pest damage, and smaller seed sizes due to high temperatures in early June."