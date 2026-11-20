Hill farmers could see extra income as Defra raises moorland management payments

Upland farmers in England are set for backdated payment increases of up to 113%, with some moorland shepherding rates more than doubling under revised government support schemes.

The NFU has confirmed that higher payments under Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier (CSHT) and the Sustainable Farming Incentive 2024 (SFI24) have now been implemented.

The increases cover six moorland grazing and shepherding actions, with payments backdated to the start of eligible agreements and no fresh applications required.

The largest rise applies to shepherding livestock on moorland where animals are removed for at least eight months.

Payments for this action have increased from £48 to £102 per hectare annually, representing a rise of 112.5%.

For a farmer managing 100 eligible hectares under this option, the increase would mean an additional £5,400 a year.

Farmers with existing agreements could also receive backdated increases, depending on when their agreements began and the area covered by the affected actions.

The six-month shepherding option has seen payments rise from £45 to £88 per hectare, an increase of almost 96%.

Meanwhile, the four-month shepherding rate has climbed from £43 to £74 per hectare.

Higher payments have also been introduced for three livestock grazing actions on moorland.

Moderate grazing payments have increased from £20 to £35 per hectare, while low grazing rates have risen from £53 to £89.

Farmers undertaking limited livestock grazing will now receive £111 per hectare annually, compared with the previous rate of £66.

Under Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier, the changes apply to actions CUP8, CUP9, CUP10, CUP12, CUP13 and CUP14.

The equivalent SFI24 actions are UPL1, UPL2, UPL3, UPL8, UPL9 and UPL10.

The revised rates could provide additional income for hill farming businesses managing large areas of moorland under environmental agreements.

The increases follow Defra's announcement in February that five moorland payment rates would rise under the revised Sustainable Farming Incentive for 2026.

Those increases were also intended to benefit existing SFI24 agreement holders, while Defra confirmed in July that corresponding Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier actions would receive higher rates.

The six-month shepherding option has now also received an increase under existing SFI24 agreements.

In an update published on 19 November, the NFU confirmed that the revised rates had been implemented, with eligible agreement holders due to be contacted by the Rural Payments Agency (RPA).

The union stressed that farmers would not need to submit another application or make a separate request for the additional money.

"Farmers do not need to take any action; current and future payments will be adjusted automatically."

The changes are intended to bring payment rates for equivalent moorland management actions into closer alignment across the different schemes.

They apply to existing SFI24 agreements and new and existing Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier agreements covering the affected actions.

The increases come as environmental scheme payments account for a growing share of farm support, following reductions in direct payments.

Although the increases have been implemented, a specific date for all outstanding backdated payments to be completed has not been confirmed.

The RPA will adjust eligible payments automatically, with the amount owed depending on the agreement start date and the hectares covered by each qualifying action.