US Ag Secretary pledges to put 'American farmers first' amid UK trip

The US Agriculture Secretary has met with Defra officials in a bid to bolster the recently announced trade deal which is set to deepen agricultural ties between the two nations.

Brooke Rollins is currently on an official trade delegation visit after US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer agreed to the deal last week.

In return for lifting steel and aluminium tariffs and a 100,000-car quota at 10% duty, the UK has made concessions in two key farming sectors.

As part of the deal, the US will be granted access to the UK beef market via a tariff rate quota (TRQ) of 13,000 tonnes (shipped weight) of hormone-free beef.

In return, the UK has secured 13,000 tonnes of ring-fenced access to the US beef market. Additionally, the deal controversially allows for the full liberalisation of the UK bioethanol market to US imports.

On her visit to London, Ms Rollins said that American agriculture was "the crown jewel of our country's exports to global markets".

“I discussed with government officials ways we can increase our exports with a country we already have such strong cultural and political ties with," the secretary said.

"President Trump is putting American farmers first and that’s why I am in the UK working to secure additional access for agricultural products.”

During meetings in the capital, she reaffirmed her commitment to expanding American agricultural exports by improving market access, establishing new trade relationships and ensuring fair treatment for US farmers.

The secretary also highlighted her aim to reverse what she described as a decline in agricultural trade performance under the previous US administration.

From the UK side, Defra Secretary Steve Reed praised the agreement, noting the significance of the enhanced trade partnership.

“The Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and I celebrate the landmark economic deal secured between our great countries,” Mr Reed said.

“The deal will protect Britain’s farmers and secure our food security. For the first time ever, UK beef farmers will have exclusive access to the world’s largest consumer market.”

Defra reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to maintaining high food safety, animal welfare, and environmental standards.

It stated: “Imports of hormone-treated beef or chlorinated chicken will remain illegal… any agricultural imports coming into the UK will have to meet our high food (SPS) standards.”

Secretary of State, @SteveReedMP met with Agriculture Secretary @SecRollins to celebrate the landmark economic deal between the US and UK.



The deal will protect British farmers and uphold our high food, animal welfare and environmental standards.

The trade deal also comes alongside the recently announced UK–India agreement, which offers reduced tariffs for British lamb, salmon, whisky, and gin.