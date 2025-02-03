Use of genomic testing in UK dairy herds soars to new heights

The use of genomic testing in UK dairy herds has soared to new heights, with a record 112,507 new females evaluated in 2024, a 19% rise compared to 2023.

This significant milestone includes the evaluation of Holstein, Friesian, Ayrshire, Jersey, and Guernsey breeds, according to new AHDB analysis.

The rise in genomic testing is linked to tangible benefits for producers, with a £193 difference in the average Profitable Lifetime Index (£PLI) between herds that fully embrace testing and those that test only a small proportion of their calves.

AHDB analysis in 2024 showed herds actively using genomic testing reported an average PLI of £430 across their calves, compared with £237 in less-engaged herds.

Introduced in 2012, the genomic testing of females allows producers to estimate the genetic potential of youngstock using DNA analysis and offers several advantages.

These include higher reliability, as genomic proofs provide more accurate predictions compared with traditional pedigree indexes.

Genomic insights can identify when either the sire or dam has been recorded incorrectly at birth and can discover the valid parents in most cases.

And testing helps identify the most suitable youngstock for breeding replacement heifers, including the screening for known genetic diseases.

Speaking about genomic testing, AHDB said: "Unlike traditional pedigree indexes, which assume identical genetic potential for full siblings, genomic testing evaluates the unique genetic makeup of each animal.

"This allows producers to pinpoint genetic strengths and weaknesses, helping avoid the introduction of undesirable traits into the herd.

"For example, genomics can distinguish between non-identical twins or between other calves in the herd, identifying which animal carries superior traits.

"Such precision enables dairy farmers to enhance the productivity, health and profitability of their herds over time."

The setup of genomic evaluations by AHDB is funded by farmers’ levy payments, reflecting the industry's collective commitment to advancing genetic tools.

With record adoption rates and measurable improvements in herd performance, the organisation said genomic testing was an essential tool for the future of UK dairy farming.

AHDB said: "By investing in genomic testing, dairy producers are not only improving their herds but also driving progress across the industry, paving the way for a more sustainable and profitable future."