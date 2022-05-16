Vast majority of cage-free egg commitments fulfilled, report says

New data has revealed that 88% of all corporate cage-free egg commitments with deadlines of 2021 or earlier have been fulfilled.

More than 2,300 commitments have been made by food corporations around the world to remove battery cages from their egg supply chains.

Of these commitments, 982 companies have successfully completed the transition of their supply chains to cage-free.

And only a small minority of companies have failed to report publicly on their progress.

Companies who fulfilled their UK cage-free commitments in 2021 include Caffè Nero, Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

The data, released on Monday (16 May) by campaign group Open Wing Alliance, shows progress within the global egg industry.

It builds on momentum in the US, where ten states have passed laws to ban cruel battery cages, and in the EU, where the European Parliament voted to support a ban of cages this time last year.

Alexandria Beck, director of the Open Wing Alliance, said the data showed that the 'future is cage-free'.

“Securing thousands of corporate animal welfare pledges is an important indicator of progress for farm animals," she said.

"We need to see companies making and reporting on progress towards their cage-free goals, facilitating the transition of their supply chains.

The data shows that just 4% of companies who made the pledge are not yet fully cage-free, though are publicly reporting on their progress.

The report says that only 8% are not yet publicly reporting on the status of their transition.

A complete transition to cage-free supply has been seen across industry sectors: 317 restaurants; 212 manufacturers; 131 retailers; 92 foodservice and caterers; 62 hospitality companies; 39 producers; 10 distributors; 1 wholesaler.