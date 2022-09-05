Vegan activists blockade Arla and Muller dairy sites

Vegan activists have blockaded Arla and Muller dairy sites across the UK as they pledged to continue to disrupt dairy supplies this month.

In the early hours of Monday morning (5 September), Animal Rebellion activists trespassed into Arla's Aylesbury site, breaking a High Court injunction.

At around 3am, other individuals from the group entered Muller facilities at Droitwich and Bridgwater and carried out similar actions.

The actions involved drilling through truck tyres to immobilise them, while the inlet and outlet hoses at Muller Droitwich were disabled by filling them with expanding foam.

Similar action was also undertaken on Sunday (4 September), which saw Animal Rebellion activists trespassing onto dairy distribution facilities.

The actions taken by Animal Rebellion were intended to "seriously disable the ability of the facilities to process and distribute milk".

The group has demanded the government to move away from livestock farming and fishing as part of a transition to a plant-based food system.

In a statement, Muller said: "We are disappointed to be targeted by a small number of activists who don't represent the 96% of adults in Britain who choose milk every week, and we will ensure that supplies are maintained.

"Dairy is affordable and packed with nutrients that benefit our bodies. During a cost of living crisis it is wrong to try to prevent it from reaching families, including vulnerable members of society."

An Arla spokesperson said the processor was working closely with the local police to resolve the situation.

"The safety and security of our colleagues at the site is our number one priority and production is currently running as normal."

Last year, Animal Rebellion activists prevented access to McDonald’s and Arla's distribution centres.

Activists also scaled the face of Defra's building in central London last year, while demanding the department to 'defund meat'.