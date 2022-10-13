Vegan activists charged after wasting milk in department stores

Two vegan activists have been charged by the police after dumping milk onto the floor of two department stores in London.

The activists, part of Animal Rebellion, were charged by the Metropolitan Police on Friday 7 October following the stunt.

Sofia Fernandes Pontes and Steve Bone were both charged with criminal damage, both over and under £5,000, as well as theft.

Animal Rebellion responded by saying its supporters would "continue to take nonviolent direct action".

Sofia Fernandes Pontes, one of those charged, said she poured the milk to "reflect the severity of the climate, ecological, and animal emergencies".

"I took action because I believe change is possible, but only if Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena step up and make the bold decision to support a plant-based future.

“I am completely willing to face the consequences of my action and let a jury of ordinary people decide my fate."

Last month, Animal Rebellion activists blockaded Arla and Muller dairy sites across the UK, breaking a High Court injunction.

Following the stunt, Muller said: "We are disappointed to be targeted by a small number of activists who don't represent the 96% of adults in Britain who choose milk every week, and we will ensure that supplies are maintained.

"Dairy is affordable and packed with nutrients that benefit our bodies. During a cost of living crisis it is wrong to try to prevent it from reaching families, including vulnerable members of society."