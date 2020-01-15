Vegan activists 'negotiate' release of pig from NI farm

It follows last night's controversial programme 'How to Steal Pigs' (Stock photo)

Animal rights activists have claimed to have 'negotiated' the release of a pig from a farm in Northern Ireland.

On a Facebook post dated Tuesday 14 January, vegan group Meat the Victims said activists 'risked arrest' when they entered the County Antrim farm.

The public Facebook post goes on to claim protestors 'negotiated' the release of a pig from the farm.

The group, who have since named the pig 'Connor', said on Facebook: “Thanks to the activists who stood in solidarity, risked arrest to capture the truth to share with the world... and refused to leave without some negotiations being met and one being Connor’s life saved.”







A spokeswoman for Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the incident: “Police received a report of a protest involving a number of people at a farm in the Cloughmills area around 4:30am this morning.”

It follows the broadcast of last night's Channel 4 programme 'How to Steal Pigs and Influence People'.

The broadcaster received widespread criticism from farmers and industry groups who said the programme would show 'blatant criminal activity' on farms.

Mitsubishi Motors, one of Channel 4's sponsors, did not associate itself with the controversial show following pressure from the National Pig Association (NPA).