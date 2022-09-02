Vegan activists vow to disrupt UK dairy supplies this month

Animal rights and vegan activists have vowed to cause massive disruption to the supply of UK dairy products this month.

Protest group Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is demanding the government back a transition to a 'plant-based food system'.

In the first two weeks of September, the group said it would "stop the supply of dairy to UK supermarkets, meaning millions of consumers will be unable to buy dairy milk."

Animal Rebellion claimed that hundreds of people would be involved in 'civil resistance' until there was government commitment toward their demands.

The group said in a statement: "We have left with no choice but to step into civil resistance to pressure government action to preserve our futures.

"We are announcing our intentions in advance so the British public to prepare for a disruption to the milk supply this September.

"We apologise for any stress this may cause during a cost of living crisis, but the government are sleepwalking every single one of us into poverty, misery, and climate and ecological collapse."

Last year, Animal Rebellion activists prevented access to McDonald’s and Arla's distribution centres.

Activists also scaled the face of Defra's building in central London last year, while demanding the department to 'defund meat'.

Ash Amirahmadi, managing director of Arla Foods UK, responded to the group's latest action by warning that customers would be impacted in the end.

“Anything that adds to the cost of business will end up adding to costs for customers," he told The Sun.

“We are working with police and government to make sure it keeps being supplied.”