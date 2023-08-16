Veterinary group awarded contract to tackle bTB in Pembrokeshire

A bovine TB project in Pembrokeshire which aims to explore how a partnership approach can tackle the disease has begun following the awarding of the contract for its delivery.

The project, which will work with a small number of farms, aims to tackle deep-seated levels of infection in parts of Pembrokeshire.

The county has seen TB incidence and prevalence worsening against the overall improving national backdrop.

The project aims to facilitate collaborative working between vets and farmers, while empowering local informed decision making and leadership in disease control.

The tender process has been completed and the contract has been awarded to a project group led by veterinary group Iechyd Da Ltd.

Work is now underway to deliver the project, the Welsh government confirmed, and further details would soon follow.

It is part of the five-year bovine TB Delivery Plan, which was published by the Welsh government in March.

Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said: “We are determined to eradicate bovine TB in Wales as set out in our Delivery Plan, published earlier this year.

“We have made steady progress since 2009, with fewer affected herds and new incidents, but we know there have been challenging levels of infection in Pembrokeshire.

“I have always said we cannot do this alone, and partnership working with our farmers and vets is crucial to reach our shared goal of a TB-free Wales.

"I look forward to seeing the results of the Project and am hopeful it will have a positive impact here and lessons can be learned for the rest of Wales.”

Wales' Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Richard Irvine said the project would develop and implement additional approaches to bTB control "over and above the statutory measures currently used in the area".

He said: “The project will focus on identifying residual disease risk in clear testing cattle and develop a pathway for reducing cattle-to-cattle transmission.

"This will include identification and management of high-risk animals to slaughter and veterinary oversight of biosecurity practices."