Vets call for more support from government amid Covid-19

The largest representative body for vets in the UK has called for veterinary services to be recognised as ‘business critical’.

Vets provide essential services for farmers that protect animal health and welfare, public health and wellbeing, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) said.

It comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a £350 billion package of measures including rates reliefs and grants to support retail and hospitality businesses affected by the coronavirus.







He also pledged to do ‘whatever it takes’ to keep these sectors afloat in the challenging times ahead.

However, veterinary practices have so far not been included in the scope for this support, despite the fact that they will also be entering a period of significant financial difficulty.

The BVA said vets provide vital care and treatment to animals while contending with staff shortages and reduced turnover.

The body, which represents over 18,000 vets across the UK, also calls for business rates reliefs that have already been announced for some businesses to be extended to veterinary practices, most of which are SMEs.

Eligible businesses will receive 100% rates relief for a year in England and 75 percent in Scotland, with Wales and Northern Ireland expected to announce similar plans shortly.

Daniella Dos Santos, BVA President, said: “While BVA welcomes the scale of this response and the promise of an economic lifeline for many businesses, we are extremely concerned that these measures don’t currently extend to the veterinary profession.

“We are asking for an assurance from governments across the UK that veterinary practices will also be included in the scope for support and recognised as a business critical service.

"Veterinary practices make such a valuable contribution to health and wellbeing at the heart of communities, so they need to be offered the same safety net that other businesses have been promised in the unpredictable times ahead.”