Vets seek applicants to train as cattle TB testers

Veterinary practices are looking to recruit people from across the agricultural community to help support them in fulfilling their cattle TB testing responsibilities.

The jobs are being publicised after approval by the Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) to allow para-professional staff to carry out TB testing in England following appropriate training to become an Approved Tuberculin Tester (ATT).

ATTs may be employed and paid a salary as part of a veterinary practice team, according to UK Farmcare, a company that helps to manage government TB testing.

Anyone interested must be at least 18 years old, hold a valid UK driving licence and passport, possess a clean criminal record and then be approved by APHA.

James Allcock, of UK Farmcare said: "ATTs may also choose to access the training and then deliver the service as a self-employed person.

"In this situation they must always liaise closely with the farmer’s regular vet."

There are also certain minimum educational requirements, such as at least three graded GCSEs or equivalent in English, Maths and a science or food production subject.

Applicants also need to be able to demonstrate at least six months cattle handling experience, Mr Allcock explained.

Following a successful ‘Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)’ check, applicants must find a vet practice to provide the supervision they need during the practical phase of the training.

Veterinary practices sponsoring ATT applicants must already provide TB testing services for both beef and dairy cattle, he added.

They must also have enough TB testing vets available to allow one to be able to supervise training on a one-to-one basis for a few weeks.

Candidates keen to explore the new job opportunities can contact their local veterinary practice or register their interest with UK Farmcare.