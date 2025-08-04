Vets urge smarter parasite control to combat drug resistance

Widespread overuse of parasite treatments in livestock is fuelling drug resistance and harming biodiversity—now the British Veterinary Association says it’s time for a major rethink.

In a new policy position, the body warns that routine, blanket treatments using parasiticides—including both anthelmintics and ectoparasiticides—are no longer sustainable.

Instead, it is urging the sector to embrace holistic parasite control, based on diagnostics, risk assessment, and integrated health planning.

The policy applies to cattle, sheep, horses, goats, and camelids, and stresses the urgent need for cross-sector cooperation.

Veterinary associations, farming groups and SQP networks must actively support members in embedding best-practice recommendations into day-to-day animal health management.

“Resistance to parasiticides is one of the most pressing animal health and welfare issues we face,” said BVA President, Dr Elizabeth Mullineaux.

"There is increasing concern amongst veterinary professionals about resistance to treatment of common parasites in large animals due to misuse and overuse, which is a huge health and welfare risk for livestock and horses.

“There is also a growing body of evidence to show the impact of these products on invertebrate species in the environment, many of which are vital for biodiversity and soil health.”

Resistance is already widespread in gastrointestinal worms and is rising in liver fluke, but there is now emerging evidence of resistance in lungworm.

Environmental damage, particularly the impact on dung-dwelling insects and soil health, is also increasingly well-documented.

To safeguard both animal health and environmental sustainability, the BVA is calling for a series of actions to be implemented across the sector.

First, it recommends placing greater emphasis on diagnostic testing and risk-based treatment planning to ensure parasiticides are only used when necessary.

Parasite control strategies should be integrated into structured herd and flock health plans, tailored to the specific needs of each holding.

The association is also calling for an amendment to the SQP Code of Practice to reinforce the importance of responsible, evidence-based prescribing.

While reclassification of parasiticides to prescription-only status (POM-V) is not an immediate goal, the BVA considers it a long-term option should current practices fail to improve.

The policy also recommends that the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD), in partnership with the National Office of Animal Health (NOAH), take steps to restrict the advertising and use of sales incentives for parasiticides—mirroring similar measures introduced for antibiotics.

Additionally, the BVA urges the VMD to work with veterinary and SQP representatives to create a centralised system, enabling all prescribers to access the prescribing history and diagnostic results for an individual animal or group. This would improve oversight and prevent overuse or duplication of treatments.

Finally, the BVA calls for organisations already active in reducing antimicrobial use—such as the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA) —to formally expand their remit to include parasiticide stewardship, ensuring that efforts to tackle resistance extend across all medicine types.

Dr Mullineaux emphasised that, while SQPs play a vital role, their central position in the supply chain makes collaborative working essential.

“We also know that the vast majority of large animal parasiticides are being supplied through SQPs, which makes them important contributors to implementing responsible prescribing,” she said.

“Reclassifying these products to prescription-only may not achieve the desired change, which is why a collaborative approach between vets, farmers and SQPs that focuses on improving communications and oversight and empowers SQPs to consider context in more detail when prescribing parasiticide drugs is a key recommendation.”