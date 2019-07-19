Video: Farm blaze destroys 100 tonnes of straw

The fire destroyed two farm buildings, 100 tonnes of straw and claimed the lives of two ponies (Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue)

Firefighters have tackled a substantial fire which destroyed two large barns, 100 tonnes of straw and killed three ponies.

The incident happened on Thursday (18 July) at a farm on Rummers Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Cambridgeshire.

Numerous fire service crews and one water carrier arrived on the farm to find a 'well-developed fire'.

The blaze also affected farming machinery and equipment.







Crews tackled the fire using jets and the aerial appliance, and managed to save one barn.

Residents living in the area were advised to close windows and doors.

Footage from the scene overnight

4 fire engines and 3 specialist appliances are dealing with the fire

Footage of the fire posted on social media shows the blaze engulfing farm buildings and straw.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue also posted a video showing the aftermath.

It remains unknown as to what caused the fire.

The incident has now scaled down and two crews remain on the scene

Around 30 tonnes of straw is still alight, and the road closure is still in place.

The incident follows a large crop fire in Suffolk on Wednesday (16 July) which destroyed around 35 acres of barley.

Fire Prevention

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure all staff including seasonal workers and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time.

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service