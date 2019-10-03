Video: Farmer rescues calf trapped in underground pipe

The rescue operation, by farmer Robert Osborne and stockman Iain Robertson, took two-and-a-half hours to complete (Photo: Grace Tait)

Dramatic footage shows the moment a farmer digs out his three-week-old Aberdeen Angus calf after it went missing for more than 24 hours.

Dumfriesshire farmer Robert Osborne spent two-and-a-half hours digging out the calf, nicknamed 'Trouble'.







Concerns were raised on Tuesday (1 October) after the 56-year-old heard the animal making noises somewhere underground.

Mr Osbourne, who farms at Durisdeer near Thornhill, used a digger near where the noise was coming from.

The calf had become trapped in an underground water pipe which runs below the farm.

1 very proud daughter today! Calf missing from the field for 24 hours. Turns out it had been stuck in the water pipe. 2.5 hours, 1 destroyed field and several attempts later they finally got him out. Great effort from ozzy, Ian and wattie today ?? Posted by Grace Tait on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

His daughter, Grace Tait, filmed the rescue operation and posted it online.

The 19-year-old told BC Radio Scotland's John Beattie programme what happened.

“I don't know why it went into the water pipe, it was obviously just exploring and got itself a wee bit stuck,” she said.

The three-week-old calf was pulled out of the water pipe (Photo: Grace Tait)

“It's a pretty big calf, it had obviously gone in and it was unable to turn itself back round to come out.

“So it had kept walking straight down hoping to get out of the other end but it ended up just getting itself stuck deeper in the water pipe.”

The calf was unharmed following the ordeal.