Video: Jeremy Clarkson attends sheep auction to buy 'cows'

Filming for the new TV series is set to commence next month (Photo: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson was seen attending a sheep auction as filming for his new farming television series is set to shortly commence.

A video posted on Twitter shows the former Top Gear presenter at a livestock auction bidding for sheep.

The North of England Mule Sheep Association said Clarkson was 'stocking his farm with mule sheep'.







He then uploaded a photo of his newly-bought 'cows' to his Instagram account, with the caption: 'Bought these cows today for the farm'.

The series I Bought A Farm was announced back in May. The show will invite viewers to take a look at his life on the 1,000-acre farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

Clarkson has frequently expressed his passion for farming. In an interview earlier this year, he said that switching from super cars to the steady pace of a tractor 'fills him with joy'.

In June, he uploaded a teaser which shows an image of an allotment with the caption 'fully rural now'.

The 59-year-old said the programme aims to show 'actual farming, warts and all'.

“This is not Kate Humble - much as I like Kate Humble - with 20 acres, bottle-feeding a lamb.

“Or a TV presenter who grows veg in his back garden. This is actual farming. Life, death and form filling,” he said.