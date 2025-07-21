Video: Six hectares of crops lost following Hampshire farm fire

A substantial area of farmland in Hampshire has been left scorched after a significant fire tore through a field of crops near Winchester.

Around six hectares (15 acres) of standing crops were affected by the blaze, which happened on Wednesday 16 July.

Firefighters from Eastleigh, Redbridge, St Mary’s, Fareham, Alresford, Hightown, and Beaulieu were dispatched to tackle the flames in the field, located off Main Road, Hursley.

In a statement, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews quickly brought the fire under control using beaters and multiple hose reel jets.

?? Wildfire Destroys Crops in Hursley ??

Around 6 hectares of crops lost in a field fire this afternoon. Quick action by crews stopped it spreading.

Stay safe in the countryside:

? No BBQs

?? Don’t drop cigarettes

??? Take litter home

?? No campfires pic.twitter.com/0TLXxTqqbH — Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) July 16, 2025

“Once the fire was surrounded and extinguished, the incident was scaled down, with remaining crews damping down hot spots.”

The incident comes amid growing concern over the rising number of wildfires across the UK, as prolonged periods of hot, dry weather leave the countryside increasingly vulnerable.

Fires can ignite and spread rapidly, posing a serious threat not only to farmland, but also to surrounding homes and communities.

With drought conditions officially confirmed in large parts of England, the NFU is urging the government to take immediate action to protect farms, food supplies, and rural communities.

The union warned that the impacts of extreme weather are putting immense pressure on agricultural resilience.

“While farmers are taking precautions to prevent and manage fire outbreaks,” the NFU stated, “there is an urgent need for enhanced support from government, fire services, and local authorities.”

In 2025 alone, the National Fire Chiefs Council has recorded over 500 wildfire incidents. At the same time, figures from NFU Mutual show the financial toll of farm fires continues to rise, with costs in 2023 reaching £110 million — a 37% increase on the previous year.