Views needed on Wales' egg and poultry meat marketing rules

The Welsh government has launched a public consultation on the grace periods in egg and poultry meat marketing standards legislation in Wales.

The consultation seeks views on whether to make changes to the law regarding the marketing of free range eggs and free range poultry meat.

It would see the removal of the grace periods for marketing products as free range when birds are housed for more than 16 weeks for eggs and 12 weeks for poultry meat.

Birds must be housed throughout the duration of a compulsory housing requirement under avian influenza prevention measures.

In 2022, the 16 week derogation period was exceeded, which led to major costs for the sector as egg packaging had to be changed to comply with legislation.

It follows a similar consultation by the governments in England and Scotland, which concluded just before the general election and is awaiting new ministerial steer.

NFU Cymru has been calling for this law change for Wales, as is part of its four key policy asks on avian influenza.

The union's policy adviser, Dafydd Jarrett said: “We are encouraging members to submit a response to this consultation so that there can be a national approach to legislation and any potential housing measures if needed.

"We will be submitting our own response outlining the importance of this GB approach.”

A 16 week derogation period exists when the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales makes a mandatory housing requirement for bird flocks in the event of a bird flu outbreak.

The marketing standards are set by the Eggs and Chicks (Wales) Regulations 2010 and the The Poultrymeat (Wales) Regulations 2011.

Proposed changes would remove the 16 week derogation period for eggs and chicks. Eggs would continue to be labelled as free range during the compulsory housing requirement.

The current 12 week poultry meat derogation would also be removed, which would enable meat to be labelled as free-range during any mandatory housing measures.

The consultation is being conducted over a six-week period and will close on 9 September.