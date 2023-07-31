Views sought on next round of animal welfare equipment grants

Farmers are being asked to share their thoughts on the next round of the Animal Health and Welfare Equipment and Technology grant.

In March, the first round was launched under the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, offering grants ranging from £1,000 to £25,000 towards the cost of items on a list.

These items were chosen for their ability to improve the health and welfare of livestock and support the pathway's priorities.

Defra said in its latest farming blog that the first round received a high level of interest from a range of sectors.

"As we evaluate how things went and look to the next round of the grant, we'd like you to share your thoughts," it said.

Farmers, suppliers, industry consultants and manufacturers are asked to provide feedback on two aspects of the grant.

These include the specifications for items on the list and the sectors eligible for the items.

Each specification sets out the minimum criteria an item must satisfy to be eligible for funding.

For example, it might list the minimum capacity for a water tank or the material of the tank.

Defra said: “A clear specification is important because it ensures applicants understand exactly which pieces of equipment or technology are eligible for support.

"It also helps us to ensure that grants are targeted at high-quality items that deliver health and welfare benefits,.

“For example, farrowing arks for pigs that are fully insulated with extra ventilation better protect a sow and her piglets from extreme temperatures.”

The current specifications are included in the list of items that were eligible for the first round.

If farmers think an aspect of the specifications should be changed, they can let Defra know via the survey.

At the moment, the list of items includes some equipment available to all sectors and some which were only available to a specified sector.

“It may be that some of these items could be useful to farmers from other sectors. As part of the survey, you can suggest changes to which sectors are eligible for items already on the list,” Defra stated.

"Carrying out regular evaluations of our grants helps us ensure they work well, so please share your views.”

Farmers can respond via a survey here, which will remain open until 7 August.